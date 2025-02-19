Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Makes New $304,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $302.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $302.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

