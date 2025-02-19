Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. Sells 1,375 Shares

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total transaction of $56,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,587.20. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of POR stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $43.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,036. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $39.49 and a 12-month high of $49.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.68.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.17 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 9.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

