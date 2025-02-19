Reddit (RDDT) & Its Peers Critical Comparison

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) is one of 151 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Reddit to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Reddit and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|$1.30 billion
|-$484.28 million
|-24.53
|Reddit Competitors
|$938.76 million
|$7.99 million
|25.85
Reddit has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Reddit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Profitability
This table compares Reddit and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|-37.25%
|-24.71%
|-22.52%
|Reddit Competitors
|-159.13%
|-1,792.45%
|-8.86%
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings for Reddit and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|1
|8
|12
|1
|2.59
|Reddit Competitors
|869
|4584
|6141
|157
|2.48
Reddit presently has a consensus price target of $175.45, indicating a potential downside of 7.47%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 5.83%. Given Reddit’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Reddit has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
About Reddit
Reddit, Inc. operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.