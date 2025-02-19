BMO Capital Markets Cuts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $515.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $570.00 to $515.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.88.

Shares of ADBE traded down $7.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $456.31. 1,261,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,574,747. Adobe has a one year low of $403.75 and a one year high of $587.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $495.16. The company has a market capitalization of $198.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,888,020.16. This trade represents a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,110,950. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,196,175 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $619,355,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.4% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 836 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 798.8% in the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 5,033 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Adobe by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 402 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

