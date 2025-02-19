Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.33 and last traded at $9.32. 14,483,355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 75,421,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Ford Motor Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,980,630,000 after acquiring an additional 57,182,803 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,278,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497,321 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,078,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $830,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,127 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,508,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $460,444,000 after buying an additional 4,925,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

