Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Up 0.8% – Still a Buy?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) was up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $116.11 and last traded at $115.22. Approximately 11,419,339 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 40,587,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.28.

A number of analysts have commented on AMD shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.70.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.80 and a 200 day moving average of $138.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $186.20 billion, a PE ratio of 116.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

