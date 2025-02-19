Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.23 and last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 208340 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AHH

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Down 2.4 %

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $926.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.55 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -390.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dennis H. Gartman purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,391.65. The trade was a 16.58 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 12.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

(Get Free Report)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.