Artificial Intelligence Stocks Worth Watching – February 19th

Super Micro Computer, Arista Networks, and Tempus AI are the three Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks refer to stocks of companies that are involved in the development, deployment, or utilization of artificial intelligence technologies and solutions. These companies leverage AI algorithms, machine learning, and data analytics to enhance products and services, improve operational efficiency, and drive innovation in various industries. Investors interested in AI stocks might look for companies engaged in areas such as autonomous vehicles, healthcare, cybersecurity, and e-commerce. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

NASDAQ SMCI traded up $5.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.27. The stock had a trading volume of 130,481,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,439,605. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $122.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $6.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.02. The stock had a trading volume of 13,440,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,545,395. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $133.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.54. The firm has a market cap of $132.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Tempus AI stock traded up $4.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.64. The stock had a trading volume of 9,772,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,949,112. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.69. Tempus AI has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $91.45.

