North West (TSE:NWC) Given a C$59.00 Price Target at CIBC

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) received a C$59.00 target price from analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.09% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of North West from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

NWC traded up C$1.55 on Wednesday, hitting C$46.06. 140,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,343. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$49.15. North West has a 12 month low of C$37.15 and a 12 month high of C$55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64.

In other North West news, Senior Officer Jim Caldwell sold 1,126 shares of North West stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.89, for a total value of C$55,050.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$44,783.24. This trade represents a 55.14 % decrease in their position. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

