Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Given a $29.67 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) received a $29.67 price objective from equities research analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 187.14% from the company’s current price.
Contango Ore Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTGO traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.33. 48,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.55. Contango Ore has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $25.32.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Contango Ore news, Director John B. Juneau acquired 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $98,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 319,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,632.13. This trade represents a 2.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Contango Ore
About Contango Ore
Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska, the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fairbanks, Alaska.
Featured Stories
