Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $105.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.20.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,817,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,289,113. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.74 and a 200 day moving average of $87.02. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $93.08. The company has a market cap of $110.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 9,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $792,038.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,330.28. This trade represents a 19.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,203,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,921,367,000 after buying an additional 754,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,731,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,509,155,000 after purchasing an additional 520,027 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,203,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,652,310,000 after buying an additional 571,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,056,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,085,000 after acquiring an additional 574,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,443,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,473,278,000 after acquiring an additional 372,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

