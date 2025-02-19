Legacy Solutions LLC Invests $289,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Legacy Solutions LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 504 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Swedbank AB lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 339,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 196.1% during the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Waterway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $736.00 to $782.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.06.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total transaction of $1,275,338.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,349.55. The trade was a 23.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total value of $3,313,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,506.25. This represents a 59.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $19,692,543 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GS opened at $671.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $208.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $380.85 and a one year high of $672.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $608.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $555.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.59%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

