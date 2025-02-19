TKG Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

TKG Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 803 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 339,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,866,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 196.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Waterway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $233,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS opened at $671.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $208.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $380.85 and a 52 week high of $672.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $608.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $555.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.59%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total value of $3,313,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,506.25. The trade was a 59.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total transaction of $1,275,338.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,349.55. The trade was a 23.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $19,692,543 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $686.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $736.00 to $782.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $569.00 to $608.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.06.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

