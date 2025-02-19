Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Boosted by Rye Brook Capital LLC

Rye Brook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 12.6% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $539.37 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $540.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $523.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $499.53.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

