Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,922 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 2.2% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $75,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 740.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $539.37 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $413.07 and a 52-week high of $540.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $523.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $499.53.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.