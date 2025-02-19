Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Lifted by Destiny Capital Corp CO

Destiny Capital Corp CO raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 5.1% of Destiny Capital Corp CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Destiny Capital Corp CO’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,904,322,000 after buying an additional 32,516,210 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105,389 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,052,000 after acquiring an additional 488,815 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 686,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,764,000 after acquiring an additional 324,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15,676.3% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 202,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,720,000 after purchasing an additional 201,597 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $539.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $523.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $499.53. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $540.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

