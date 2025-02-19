Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $1.82 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $249.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $209.81 and a 1-year high of $263.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.60 and a 200 day moving average of $241.24.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

