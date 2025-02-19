Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Has $15.30 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 3.6% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 66,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $634,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock opened at $427.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $418.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.41. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $321.29 and a fifty-two week high of $429.11. The company has a market cap of $147.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

