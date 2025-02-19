Bfsg LLC Reduces Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bfsg LLC cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE KO opened at $68.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $297.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.36. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $73.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

