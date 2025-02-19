Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Plan Group Financial LLC

Plan Group Financial LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX opened at $156.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.80 and a 200-day moving average of $150.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $167.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

