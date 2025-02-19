Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $11.64 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 3.4% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $11,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. FWG Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.7 %

TSM stock opened at $202.49 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $122.91 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.6855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.