Bfsg LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,984,000 after buying an additional 8,451,521 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,090,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,879,000 after buying an additional 354,184 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,438,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,792,000 after buying an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,082,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,069,000 after buying an additional 198,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,342,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $182.47 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $158.83 and a 52-week high of $188.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

