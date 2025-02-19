JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Stock Price

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 22.32% from the stock’s previous close.

HUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Huntsman from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Huntsman from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Huntsman from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Shares of NYSE HUN traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.47. Huntsman has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $27.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 10.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,342,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,488,000 after purchasing an additional 124,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 60,072 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $569,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,317,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 49.9% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 10,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

