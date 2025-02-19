Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $562.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $550.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $534.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $453.60 and a 52-week high of $562.31.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

