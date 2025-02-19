CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Down 1.4% on Insider Selling

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $444.58 and last traded at $449.16. 842,986 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,047,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $455.36.

Specifically, CAO Anurag Saha sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.26, for a total transaction of $207,500.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,471,615.86. This represents a 1.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $395.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.73.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $380.83 and a 200-day moving average of $326.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $110.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 880.72, a PEG ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $1,111,542,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 379.0% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,286,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,678 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,161 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17,926.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 925,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,668,000 after purchasing an additional 920,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,655.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 755,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,021,000 after buying an additional 712,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

