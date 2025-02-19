Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,276 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.7% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $116,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VIG opened at $204.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $173.17 and a 12-month high of $205.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.