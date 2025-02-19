Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $227.21 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $191.34 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.34.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

