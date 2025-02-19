Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Sells 28 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $416.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $409.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.90. The company has a market cap of $110.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $315.24 and a 12-month high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

