Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $562.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $453.60 and a 12-month high of $562.31. The company has a market capitalization of $509.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $550.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $534.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

