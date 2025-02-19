FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 253,838 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 253% from the previous session’s volume of 71,996 shares.The stock last traded at $75.39 and had previously closed at $75.39.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.37.

Get FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAVI. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in an ultra-short-term portfolio of investment grade public and private debt issued domestically and abroad.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.