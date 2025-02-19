MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Trading 6.3% Higher – What’s Next?

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report) traded up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.72 and last traded at $13.76. 14,695 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 49,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.
MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19.
MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs (WTIU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTIU was launched on Feb 15, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Solid Biosciences Soars 32% on Trial Data: 189% Upside from Here?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Up Nearly 1000%, Can AppLovin Keep Delivering for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.