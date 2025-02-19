CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $475.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 4.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $455.18 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $455.44. The stock has a market cap of $112.12 billion, a PE ratio of 892.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $380.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.91, for a total transaction of $1,419,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,857,130.74. This trade represents a 3.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 17,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.13, for a total value of $7,329,585.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 780,592 shares in the company, valued at $334,194,852.96. The trade was a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,565 shares of company stock worth $49,235,849. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $1,111,542,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 379.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,286,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,678 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,161 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17,926.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 925,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,668,000 after acquiring an additional 920,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,655.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 755,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,021,000 after buying an additional 712,900 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

