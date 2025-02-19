Joel Adams & Associates Inc. Purchases New Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Joel Adams & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 690 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $694,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $946,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 59,810 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,338,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.61.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $304.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.38. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $317.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.74.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total transaction of $989,121.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,201.25. This represents a 26.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $3,255,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,756 shares in the company, valued at $10,155,997.80. This represents a 24.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,406,382. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

