Semus Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 290 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 27,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 10,242 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $54.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.35 and a 200 day moving average of $58.16.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078,337.92. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

