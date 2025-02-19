Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 52,900 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 628,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,900 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $27,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.40.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

