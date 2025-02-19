MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Loop Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.33% from the stock’s current price.
MasterBrand Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of MasterBrand stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.66. 1,514,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,190. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.82. MasterBrand has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $20.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.69.
MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $667.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.85 million. MasterBrand had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 15.51%.
MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.
