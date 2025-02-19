MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Loop Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.33% from the stock’s current price.

MasterBrand Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of MasterBrand stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.66. 1,514,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,190. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.82. MasterBrand has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $20.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.69.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $667.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.85 million. MasterBrand had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 15.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MasterBrand Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,952,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 329.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 40,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 650,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after acquiring an additional 31,714 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

