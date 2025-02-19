Maxim Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Stock Price

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Maxim Group from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 175.23% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

5E Advanced Materials Stock Down 13.1 %

FEAM stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.36. The company had a trading volume of 64,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.91, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $301.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.57. 5E Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $57.04.

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that 5E Advanced Materials will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 5E Advanced Materials

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 5E Advanced Materials stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of 5E Advanced Materials worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

5E Advanced Materials Company Profile

5E Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California.

