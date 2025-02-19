Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up 2.2% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,352,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,068,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,984 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,895,518,000 after buying an additional 988,380 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 53,338.6% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 854,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,602,000 after acquiring an additional 852,885 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 46,892.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 772,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,218,000 after acquiring an additional 770,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 884,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,019,000 after acquiring an additional 540,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.
DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $450.12.
NYSE:DE opened at $501.40 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $502.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $448.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 13.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.38 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 28.72%.
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
