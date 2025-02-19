Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 204,907 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 204,907 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Medtronic by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Waterway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 62.8% during the third quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3.3% during the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.0% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,358 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT opened at $86.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.02. The firm has a market cap of $110.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $93.08.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 13.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $792,038.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,273,330.28. The trade was a 19.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

