Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $28.02 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.8% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $28,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $302.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $454.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $296.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.79. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $302.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

