Longview Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 631 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Longview Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Longview Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Alpha Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 43.6% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $182.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.01 and its 200-day moving average is $178.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $158.83 and a 12-month high of $188.16. The stock has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

