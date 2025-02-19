UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Releases Earnings Results

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion.

UFP Industries Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.42. The stock had a trading volume of 94,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,710. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.84 and its 200-day moving average is $123.25. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.45. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $141.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 18.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UFPI. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $1,965,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,202,383.50. This represents a 4.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William G. Currie sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total transaction of $721,563.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,712.60. This trade represents a 8.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

