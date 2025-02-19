Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Lowered to $59.00 at Evercore ISI

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Terex from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Terex from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Terex from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.11.

TEX traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $46.91. 150,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,844. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.54. Terex has a one year low of $43.23 and a one year high of $68.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Terex had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Terex will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Terex news, CEO Simon Meester sold 9,877 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $505,109.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,658.12. The trade was a 7.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Sachs bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.30 per share, with a total value of $513,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,500 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,750. This represents a 10.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Terex by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Terex by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Terex by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Terex by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Terex by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

