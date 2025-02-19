Strata Wealth Advisors LLC Has $363,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 26,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 61,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,661,000 after purchasing an additional 19,173 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $227.21 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $191.34 and a 1 year high of $244.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.34.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

