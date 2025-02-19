Investment (LON:INV) Issues Earnings Results

Investment (LON:INV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.81) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Investment had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 83.35%.

Shares of INV remained flat at GBX 358 ($4.52) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.28. Investment has a 1-year low of GBX 299.50 ($3.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 389.90 ($4.92). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 367.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 369.26.

In related news, insider Martin Henry Withers Perrin purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.52) per share, with a total value of £14,320 ($18,064.84). 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Investment Company plc is a small registered, self-managed closed-ended balanced fund. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The fund is managed by Chelverton Asset Management Limited.

