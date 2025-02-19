Space Stocks To Follow Now – February 18th

Alphabet, Analog Devices, Berkshire Hathaway, Airbnb, and Boeing are the five Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are a type of investment involving companies that are involved in the exploration, development, and utilization of outer space. These companies can include manufacturers of spacecraft and satellite equipment, commercial space travel companies, satellite operators, and other space-related businesses. Investing in space stocks can provide the opportunity to be a part of the growing space industry and potentially benefit from advancements in space technology and exploration. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Alphabet stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $183.77. The company had a trading volume of 29,865,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,718,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $130.66 and a 12-month high of $207.05.

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Analog Devices stock traded up $5.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $220.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,391,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.56. The firm has a market cap of $109.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $182.57 and a 12-month high of $244.14.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $482.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,349,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832,458. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $395.66 and a 12-month high of $491.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $461.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.14.

Airbnb (ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Shares of ABNB traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.60. 8,135,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,060,301. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.35, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.45.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of BA traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.73. 6,923,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,768,750. Boeing has a 1 year low of $137.03 and a 1 year high of $208.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.94.

