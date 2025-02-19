Key Financial Inc Sells 435 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Key Financial Inc trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,143 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 290,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,311,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,040,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,436 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after buying an additional 28,801 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 33,237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $103.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $833.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.38 and its 200 day moving average is $86.05. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.60 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total value of $3,754,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 257,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,419,362.80. This trade represents a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $2,663,098.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,814,805 shares in the company, valued at $348,825,769.20. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,177 shares of company stock worth $16,403,728. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

