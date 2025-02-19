Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Buys 23 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 190,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 81,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,116,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $614.48 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $495.94 and a 52-week high of $614.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $601.00 and a 200-day moving average of $584.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.