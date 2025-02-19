Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Snowflake from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.75.

SNOW opened at $187.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.30 and a beta of 1.07. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $235.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.71.

In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 127,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $22,427,283.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,418,276.25. This trade represents a 39.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 691,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,515,900. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 516,933 shares of company stock valued at $88,283,752 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

