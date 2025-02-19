Callahan Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,905 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,329 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.7% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $18,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 77.3% during the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,207,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 579,915 shares in the company, valued at $53,352,180. The trade was a 2.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total value of $512,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,993,095.80. This represents a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,177 shares of company stock valued at $16,403,728. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $103.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.60 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Citigroup lifted their price target on Walmart from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Walmart from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.87.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

